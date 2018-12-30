President enjoys lion safari in Gir during Gujarat tour

Ahmedabad, Dec 30 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday visited Gir National Park, the only abode of Asiatic lions, during his two-day Gujarat tour.On the second day of his visit to the state, Kovind was received in Junagadh by minister of state for forest Ganpat Vasava.Later, the President enjoyed a lion safari in the Gir National Park, officials said.During his visit, forest officials apprised him of lions' rising population and the government's efforts to protect them.The national park has 523 lions as per the 2015 census.Kovind had visited the Rann of Kutch Saturday. PTI KA KRK SOMSOM