President greets people on occasion of Diwali

New Delhi, Nov 6 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday conveyed his greetings to the countrymen on the eve of Diwali as he urged citizens to share the joy of the festival with the less privileged. He also asked the people to celebrate a pollution-free and safe festival of lights. "On the auspicious occasion of Deepawali, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and around the world. "This festival is an opportunity to foster fraternity and unity among all citizens. Deepawali guides us from darkness towards light. On this occasion let us spread and share our happiness with those who are less fortunate than us," the President said in his message.