President Kovind extends Dussehra greetings to citizens

New Delhi, Oct 7 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind extended his Dussehra greetings to citizens on Monday, saying the festival is a celebration of truth's triumph over untruth.In a message, the president said Dussehra inspires everyone to live by the timeless values of honesty and truthfulness."This festival is a celebration of the triumph of truth over untruth. It inspires us to live by the timeless values of honesty and truthfulness. The life of Lord Rama is in essence a reflection of these values which remain as relevant today as ever," he said in the message.Extending his warm greetings to all fellow citizens on the auspicious occasion of Vijaya Dashami, Kovind wished them success, prosperity and happiness."May this festival inspire us to work for nation building and making a society that cares for the needy and deprived," he said.Dussehra will be celebrated on Tuesday. PTI ACB RC