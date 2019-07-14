President Kovind offers prayers at Lord Balaji shrine

Tirupati(AP), July 14 (PTI) President Ram Nath KovindSunday offered prayers at the ancient hill shrine of Lord SriVenkateswara Swamy at Tirumala near here.The President accompanied by his wife Savita and othermembers of his family, arrived here on a spiritual visit onSaturday to worship at four different shrines in and aroundthe hills here.At the crack of dawn Sunday, on arrival at the mainentrance of the hill temple complex, the President wasaccorded a ceremonial reception, amid chanting of Vedic hymns by high priests and top functionaries of the shrine whoconducted him to the sanctum sanctorum, a temple official told PTI.Kovind spent about half an hour inside the over2000-year old shrine, the official added.After offering prayers, the President was offered asacred silk cloth, portrait and laddu prasadm by TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, Executive Officer Anil Kumar Singhal, and Special Officer AV Dharma Reddy among others, the official said.Before visiting the Lord Venkateswara shrine, as pertradition, Kovind paid obeisance at the shrine of Sri BhuVarahaswamy close to the hill temple, the official said.Earlier, upon arrival yesterday at Renigunta airport, the President en route to Tirumala Hills, had offered worship at the shrine of Goddess Sri Padmavathi in Tiruchanur and anancient cave shrine of Lord Shiva at Kapilatheertham nearhere, the temple official said.It was Kovind's second visit to the hill shrine afteroffering prayers to Lord Venkateswara in September 2017.The President is expected to leave Tirumala forSriharikota, some 100 km from here later Sunday and after anovernight stay, would witness the launch of lunar missionChandrayaan-2 tomorrow and return to Tirupati and fly back to New Delhi, a government official said. PTI COR SS DVDV