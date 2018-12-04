President Kovind to visit Myanmar from Dec 10-14

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Myanmar from December 10 to 14 during which he will hold talks with his counterpart U Win Myint and state counsellor Daw Aung San Suu Kyi, an official statement said Tuesday.Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in the statement. "Through this visit, the president will reaffirm India's commitment to developing its important partnership with Myanmar. This is a country where India's Act East and Neighbourhood First policies intersect. It is also the only ASEAN member state that is both a land and maritime neighbour of India," it said.In the past three years, political, economic and defence ties with Myanmar have been on upswing with the visits of top leaders to the respective countries.The armies and navies of the two countries also participate in bilateral military drills.Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited Myanmar last year, while Aung San Suu Kyi visited India this January for the India-ASEAN commemorative Summit. PTI PR SRY