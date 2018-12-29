President Kovind visits Rann of Kutch

Ahmedabad, Dec 29 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind visited the Rann of Kutch in Gujarat Saturday.On a two-day tour of Gujarat, Kovind reached a 'Tent City' set up near Dhordo village of Kutch district this morning, a state tourism department official said.A special cultural programme was organised at the venue in the white desert for the president in the evening.He would stay at the Tent City tonight and undertake a lion safari in the Gir forest in Junagadh district Sunday.The president is also likely to visit the Somnath temple during his visit. PTI PJT PD KRK ABHABH