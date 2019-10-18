President of UP political outfit found murdered at home

(Eds: adding details) Lucknow, Oct 18 (PTI) The president of a little known Hindu Samaj Party was found murdered at his home in the congested Naka Hindola area of the city here, police said on Friday. Kamlesh Tiwari (45) was earlier associated with a faction of the Hindu Mahasabha, they said. "Kamlesh Tiwari was found murdered inside his house. Two persons had come to meet him. Both were speaking to Tiwari when the latter sent one of his aides to get 'paan' for them," Vikas Tripathi, ASP (Lucknow West), told PTI. "When his aide returned from the market, he found Tiwari in a pool of blood," Tripathi added. A senior UP government official said the visitors shot Tiwari dead after talking to him for little over half an hour. Police reached the spot and gathered the CCTV footage. Senior Superintendent of Police Kalanidhi Naithani said prima facie it seemed to be a case of personal enmity. He added that teams had been formed to crack the case. Naka Hindola SHO Sujeet Kumar Dubey said there were brief protests by angry local residents after the incident but there was no law and problem. The situation was normal, Dubey said. An eyewitness, Saurashtra Singh, told reporters shortly after the incident that the police constable deployed at the house of Tiwari was sleeping while the gunner attached to him was not coming for the past a couple of days. PTI NAV SMI RDKRDK