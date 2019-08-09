scorecardresearch
President prorogues Rajya Sabha

(Eds: Correction in intro) New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday prorogued the Rajya Sabha, two days after it was adjourned sine die, an official communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. The 249th session of the Rajya Sabha started on June 20 and was to initially end on July 26. The session, however, was extended till August 7 in view of pending legislative business in the Upper House. PTI SKC CK

