President prorogues Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday prorogued the Rajya Sabha, a day after it was adjourned sine die, an official communication from the Rajya Sabha secretariat said. The 249th session of the Rajya Sabha started on June 20 and was to initially end on July 26. The session, however, was extended till August 7 in view of pending legislative business in the Upper House. PTI SKC CKCKCK