President Ram Nath Kovind arrives in Gorakhpur on two-day visit

(Eds: Eds: Adding quotes of UP Chief Minister) Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) President Ramnath Kovind arrived here Sunday on a two-day visit during which he will grace the Founder's Week Celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad here. He was welcomed at the airport by UP Governor Ram Naik and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The President will also offer puja at the sanctum of the Gorakhnath temple during his visit and meet representatives of the Gita Press who will gift him a copy of The Bhagavad Gita and few other books published at the press, an official said.Speaking to reporters, Adityanth said: "Gorakhpur and the entire eastern UP is enthusiastic to welcome President Kovind and his visit will be very inspiring for the people and for development of the place". He will participate in Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad (MPSP) programmr on Monday, The Chief Minister said. PTI CORR NAV SMI TVS