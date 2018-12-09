President Ram Nath Kovind reaches Gorakhpur on two-day visit

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Sunday arrived here on a two-day visit during which he will grace the Founder's Week Celebrations of Maharana Pratap Shiksha Parishad, officials said. He will also offer prayers at the sanctum of the Gorakhnath temple and meet representatives of the Gita Press who will gift him a copy of The Bhagavad Gita and other books published at the press, officials said.After addressing the Founder's Week Celebrations here, Kovind will return to Delhi, the official added. PTI COR NAV SMI SMI RHL