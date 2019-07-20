President, Vice President condole Sheila Dikshit's demise

New Delhi, Jul 20(PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu Saturday expressed sorrow at the demise of former Delhi chief minister Shiela Dikshit, saying her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the national capital. Dikshit (81) passed away here following a prolonged illness. Kovind offered condolences to the senior leader's family and associates. "Sad to hear of the passing of Smt Sheila Dikshit, former chief minister of Delhi and a senior political figure. Her term in office was a period of momentous transformation for the capital for which she will be remembered," he tweeted. Naidu expressed grief over her demise. "I express my profound sorrow and grief over the demise of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Smt. Sheila Dikshit today. She was a good administrator," Naidu's secretariat tweeted. PTI NAB AAR