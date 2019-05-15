President Xi agreed to meet Dalai Lama in Delhi in 2014: Book

New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to India in 2014 had agreed to meet Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama but the meeting didn't happen as New Delhi was "cautious" about it, claims a new book.The Dalai Lama had fled to India in early 1959 to escape from Chinese occupation and lives in exile in the hill town of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh. China has said the successor to the Dalai Lama must be chosen according to religious rituals and historical conventions as well as the backing from the ruling Communist Party. The Dalai Lama has been keeping China on tenterhooks about his successor.In her book "Defining India: Through Their Eyes", journalist Sonia Singh interviews 15 stalwarts to uncover the pivotal moments in their lives. Those featured in the book, published by Penguin Random House India, include Amartya Sen, Aamir Khan, Raghuram Rajan, Sachin Tendulkar, the Dalai Lama, Pranab Mukherjee, Arun Jaitley, Nirmala Sitharaman and Sania Mirza.According to the Dalai Lama, China-India relationship is very important. "Neither India nor China wants to destroy one another - we have to live side by side. The ultimate goal should be 'Hindi-Chini bhai-bhai!' That is the only realistic way," the spiritual leader is quoted as saying in the book.On his relations with China, the Dalai Lama tells the author, "In 2014, when Chinese President Xi Jinping visited Delhi for talks with Prime Minister Modi, I requested a meeting with him. President Xi Jinping agreed, but the Indian government was cautious about the meeting, so it didn't happen." PTI ZMN ZMN