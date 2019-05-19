scorecardresearch
Presiding officer dies during duty

Gorakhpur, May 19 (PTI) The presiding officer of a polling booth here died while he was on duty early morning Sunday, officials said.Rajaram, 56, was the presiding officer of booth number 381 at Prathmik Vidhyalay Madhopur in Pipraich.He was rushed to Pipraich community health centre, where he was declared dead, Assistant election officer J N Maurya said.The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR NAV DPB

