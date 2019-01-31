Press Council seeks report from Tripura govt over assault on journalists

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Press Council of India has taken suo-motu cognizance of the reported attacks on two journalists in Tripura and sought a report from the state government.A report has been sought from the state's chief secretary and the director general of police over the alleged attack on Asish Chakraborty of Dainik Sambad and freelance journalist Sadek Mila.The Council expressed concern over the incident, which it said tends to undermine the freedom of press. PTI ASK ASK SOMSOM