Pressure post 'Baahubali' is scary: Prabhas

Mumbai, Aug 22 (PTI) Headlining the country's biggest blockbuster "Baahubali" had its effects on Prabhas, who now feels the pressure to deliver again riding on him. With the "Baahubali" series, Prabhas became a pan-India star, with his popularity even reaching international regions. Prabhas says the SS Rajamouli-directed franchise will never be forgotten, "whatever happens", but he has to move on and is ready with his latest action-thriller "Saaho". In an interview with PTI, Prabhas says "Saaho" was "mentally stressing" not because of the director or the script "but because of the baggage which Rajamouli gave me.""There is now a lot of audience, you don't even know which part loved you more. My friend told me how kids in Gujurat are singing Baahubali songs. So the pressure is also more. It is scary. I have had so many sleepless nights for 'Saaho.' I couldn't sleep for many days because of the stress. Suddenly it gets on to you," he says. The actor adds he still feels like he is living a dream every time he steps out and gets recognised in cities where he earlier walked with anonymity, courtesy the success of the epic drama. "There are people who know me around the country and in some parts of the world also. It's like a dream. I came to Mumbai so many times when no one would recognise me and now they know me, my face and come to me. "You lose that freedom to go anywhere anytime without being recognised. As a Telugu actor, I could go anywhere. But this is a beautiful thing though."For the upcoming action thriller, the actor gave two years to complete the film. Earlier for "Baahubali", Prabhas had invested five years. The 39-year-old actor says once he is in love with a script, investing time isn't a problem for him. "It was important for me to give that time to Rajamouli for we were making something new, bigger. I knew Rajamouli is so passionate, if he wants to make something, he will and I wanted to be a part of it."For 'Saaho' we thought we will plan everything and finish it in one year. But we didn't have a reference for a lot of things in 'Saaho' when it comes to action, sets among others. So that took time."The actor, however, says he now wants to increase the frequency of doing films. "I want to do more films now. I've been kind of slow for the last six years now, though it has been so rewarding. I want to do at least one film a year, at least.""Saaho", directed by Sujeeth and also featuring Shraddha Kapoor, is scheduled to be released on August 30.