Prestige Group Welcomes 2019 With the Inauguration of Six Developments Under Their Residential and Commercial Portfolio

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The properties, based in Karnataka, were inaugurated on Saturday - 5 January 2019 Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: Prestige Augusta Prestige Group, Indias leading real-estate developer, inaugurated six developments under their residential and commercial verticals on Saturday - 5 January 2019. The properties included:1] Prestige Cessna Business Park - Block 11 (Commercial)2] Prestige West Woods (Residential)3] Prestige Royale Gardens (Residential)4] Prestige Central (Commercial)5] Prestige Spencer Heights (Residential)6] Prestige Augusta Golf Village (Residential) The residential developments offer a wide range of options, both premium and luxury housing with 2- 3- and 4-bedroom apartments and villas, coupled with world-class amenities. On the other hand, the commercial developments are strategically located in the heart of Bangalores Central Business District on Infantry Road and along the IT Corridor on the Sarjapur-Marathahalli Outer Ring Road - a region that is dedicated to the IT and corporate sectors. Commenting on this occasion, Mr. Irfan Razack Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group said, This is an exciting time for the Prestige Group, as the demand for residential real estate has only grown the past year. Despite witnessing several major policy changes with the implementation of RERA and GST, we have still managed to do well as an industry. Among the most exciting highlights in 2018 was the fact that we completed 10,000+ apartments and over 100mn sft of development which are significant milestones for any real estate developer. We are drawing on Prestiges collective experience and strong track record to build Bangalores premium residential and skillfully designed business parks. In a country like India, given our population, the need for housing is constant. Other factors like urbanization, the rise of nuclear families, increased disposable incomes, and monetary benefits have all further contributed to create a stronger demand for housing. About the properties: 1] Prestige Cessna Business Park (Commercial)Prestige Cessna Business Park is a commercial development with a total built up area of 5.5million s.ft., consist of IT buildings & Hotel. The IT building consists of 11 blocks of interconnected office blocks, 2no MLCP and a Clubhouse. The blocks are designed as built to suit office block yet provides flexibility for the use of multi tenants. The common areas, clubhouse, multipurpose hall, lawns & landscape area are all designed such that it offers a perfect setting for the corporate clients to do business in a conducive environment. 2] Prestige West Woods (Residential)Prestige West Woods, 567 exceptionally designed and laid-out luxury apartments at Magadi Road, Bangalore, located at the historic Minerva Mills compound. West Woods promises you a smoothly flowing life in a home thats almost tailor-made for home owners. Centrally located with ready access to all the citys conveniences, this luxury apartment complex offers a wide range of configurations and sizes, so that you can choose the home that suits your needs most perfectly. And a whole host of lifestyle amenities to make your leisure moments memorably enjoyable and fulfilling.3] Prestige Royale Gardens (Residential) Located in the pristine environs of Yelahanka, Bangalore, Prestige Royale Gardens promises you a life that is refreshingly bereft of the citys noise and bustle while being within arms length of its many conveniences. With a fine elevation and all modern-day amenities at your disposal, the Royale Gardens offers you a choice between one, two and three bedroom residential apartments that finely blend impeccable planning and flawless taste together. 4] Prestige Central (Commercial)Prestige Central is built on a site measuring 1.12 acres, and is located in Bangalores Central Business District (CBD), at the Infantry Road & Central Street Junction. The development will have its main approach from Infantry Road, while Central Street will serve as a secondary entry/exit point. The regularly shaped land parcel will enable planning a square building, with a ground floor of about 16,000 sqft, ideally suited for retail activities. The upper levels will house a floor plate of about 12,750 sqft, which will be mostly suited for small units (with independent toilets), ranging from 1,650 sqft to 2,900 sq ft. A full floor of 12,750 sqft could also be had, and will make for an ideal office for small businesses, training centres, consulates, etc. The highlight of the building will be its seven-level high central atrium. 5] Prestige Spencer Heights (Residential)Quiet, idyllic, old-worldly and yet blending seamlessly with the pace and glamour of the Silicon City! Such a home is what Prestige Spencer Heights promises you. Located on Spencer Road at Frazer Town, part of Bangalores erstwhile Cantonment, Prestige Spencer Heights presents an enviable place to stay. The area is an eminently accessible and much sought after location with exquisitely planned and crafted dwellings. Spencer Heights residential apartments come with all the amenities that your lifestyle demands, making it a rational and perfect choice. With spacious 3 bedroom luxury homes in a Single Tower of Eighteen Storeys, Prestige Spencer Heights presents an address that will be coveted by all and owned only by a privileged few. 6] Prestige Augusta Golf Village (Residential)Titled after one of golfs most famous shrines, Prestige Augusta is the answer to every golfers dream. A spanking nine-hole course, a swanky and fully equipped clubhouse, every amenity your lifestyle merits and a luxury home amidst all this. Prestige Augusta is located in the pristine environs of Horamavu. Eminently accessible from the city centre and comfortably tucked away in a world of its own. About Prestige Group Prestige Group has over 30 years of experience in real estate development, and is one of the leading developers in the country with interests in Residential, Office Space, Retail and Hospitality segments with operations across South India, Pune, Goa and Ahmedabad. As of Q2FY19, Prestige has completed 224 real estate projects covering over 105 mnsft. The company has 51 ongoing projects across segments, with a total developable area of 53 mnsft. It also has 45 mnsft of upcoming projects and holds a land bank of 407 acres. The company has been rated CRISIL DA1 by CRISIL and also enjoys credit rating of ICRA A+. Website- www.prestigeconstructions.comTwitter- @prestigegroupLinkedIn- https://in.linkedin.com/company/prestige-group-bangaloreFacebook- https://www.facebook.com/Prestige.group/ PWRPWR