Preston Bailey, USA Partners with Wedding Vows for India’s Largest B2B Wedding Extravaganza “Wedding Vows Connect 2019”

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with NewsVoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India(NewsVoir)Wedding Vows Connect 2019, Indias largest wedding Extravaganza will be held from April 14th 16th, 2019 at the Radisson Blu Temple Bay resort Mamallapuram, Chennai. The global czar of floral installation and wedding dcor will be a part of the extravaganza. Preston Bailey, World renowned celebrity wedding planner will be the chief guest and inaugurate the Wedding Extravaganza on April 16th at Chennai. Mr. Bailey will also unveil the art installations on wedding themes. Bailey will be attending the WV Connect 2019 just weeks after being an integral part of the Ambani family wedding. Three day Extravaganza will witness the largest players of the wedding industry from India and all over the world to share their valuable experiences and knowledge. Meet global trendsetters of the wedding fraternity like Nadia Duran, Neelabh Kapoor, Aditya Motwane, Sabbas Joseph, Kanika Sethi, Puneet Sikand, Photriya Venky, Lakshmi Ravichander, Saraswathi Krishnakumar, Aarti Mattoo, Samit Garg, Rituraj Khanna, GitikkaGanju Dhar, Vishal Punjabi, Namrata Soni, Sephi Bergeson, Chef Tanveer Kwatra, Shafaqat Ali and many others who one can meet with, learn from and network with over the three days in April. This will be the first time in India that such a star-studded group of wedding industry experts will come together under the same roof. Wedding Exhibition will feature a fashion show, expo and an Awards evening. Asias largest wedding extravaganza is being hosted by Wedding Vows. Wedding Vows is in its 8th successful year. This is an industry focused event and there will be an opportunity to hear from experts via Panel Discussions, Conference, and Networking events. There will also be an exhibition featuring stunning displays from wedding creators across India. The most prestigious awards in the wedding Industry WV Awards will be presented to winners based on their category via public voting and jury selection. Great work done by the stars of the wedding business and the special panel will award the best stall with an award for its creative display. Preston Bailey will be conducting an exclusive session on flower arrangements exclusively for participants at the exhibition. Speaking about WV Connect 2019 Mr. Preston Bailey said, I am glad to be associated with Wedding Vows Connect 2019, Indias largest B2B wedding extravaganza scheduled from April 14th to 16th 2019 at Chennai. WV Connect 2019 is a great platform for wedding industry fraternity in India to interact with the biggest players in the wedding industry both nationally and internationally. Speaking about WV Connect 2019, Wedding Vows Founder, Mr. Dakshna Moorthy said, We had a big dream and it was to bring the wedding fraternity together under one roof. The dream is now one step closer to reality. My vision has always been to create a platform where wedding vendors including planners, photographers, caterers, make-up artists, bridal wear designers, travels and tourism boards, hoteliers, decorators and experts can come together to share their knowledge with each other, and build their networks through each other. It is important that all those in the wedding industry recognize the value of working together and celebrate each other. WV Connect is the perfect inclusive platform for this. Some of the prominent partners for Wedding Vows Connect 2019 include Preston Bailey, Wizcraft, Kanika Sethi weddings and hospitality, Tales of Croatia, Vivaah decor and Creative consultants, Momentum experiences and events, Motwane entertainment and weddings, Viswa&Devji, K & Q weddings, Q events by Geeta Samuel, Elementa designs, The wedding Filmer, Amazing Thailand, Vivahhika, Tara Decors, Event art, Round the clock, Ramya Katta Couture, Zero Gravity Photography, Talk the Stage & Lotus wedding invites. Kindly visit www.wvconnect for more information. SEE YOU ALL THERE! Image 1:Mr. Preston Bailey at WV Connect Announcement Press Conference Image 2: Mr. Dakshna Moorthy, CEO & Founder, Wedding Vows with Mr. Preston Bailey