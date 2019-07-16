Prevention of property defacement during DUSU polls more important than action afterwards: HC

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The Delhi High Court Tuesday said prevention of defacement of property during student body polls in Delhi University was more important than taking action against candidates after they indulge in such activity."What is more important is prevention and it has to come from within. It has to be handled at the university level," a bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh said.The court suggested putting in place deterrents like disqualification of candidates to prevent defacement of property during the student body polls.It told some of the errant candidates, who were summoned to court for defacing property during the last elections, to educate their fellow students and juniors not to indulge in such activity.The bench advised them to adhere to the guidelines framed under the supervision of the high court for regulating election campaigning for the student body polls.The court also suggested that candidates should give a specific declaration or undertaking that they would not indulge in defacement of property during the varsity elections.It reiterated its direction given last year the Centre, the university and the police to ensure there was no defacement of public property during the DUSU elections and wide publicity be given to penal consequences of such actions.The bench also issued directions to the municipal corporations to be "vigilant" and remove any temporary hoarding or banner put up illegally without due caution and also take penal action, as such structures could result in harm to someone's life.The suggestions and direction from the court came during hearing of a PIL by a lawyer, Prashant Manchanda, seeking a complete ban on defacement of public properties by the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) poll candidates. PTI HMP SKV SA