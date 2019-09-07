Previous govts divided society, amassed wealth: Adityanath

Pratapgarh, Sep 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged that previous governments left no stone unturned in dividing society in the name of caste and were more interested in amassing wealth.But, he added, "such things do not happen in our government.He said the Modi government is credited with scrapping Jammu and Kashmir's special status under Article 370 and bringing a law to criminalise triple talaq."Previous governments left no stone unturned in dividing society in the name of caste. They were more inclined towards amassing wealth at the cost of public interest," Adityanath said.The chief minister was addressing the public during an event to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 222 crore at GIC Maidan in Pratapgarh, famous for its aonla (gooseberry) products.To encourage cultivation of gooseberry, the government has selected the products of aonla, its marketing and branding, under the 'One District One Product' scheme, he said."Along with this, we have also fulfilled the demand of setting up a medical college in Pratapgarh. From 1947 to 2016, a total of only 12 state medical colleges were established in Uttar Pradesh. Today our government is building 15 new medical colleges," he said.The chief minister said that from next year, admission will also start in the medical college of Pratapgarh and the youth of this area will qualify to become doctors and engineers and contribute towards the development of the country and the world through their talent.Highlighting his government's emphasis to improve the health sector, Adityanath said, "Our government has started life-support ambulances in every district so that patients can avail treatment at good hospitals. In the last two years, we were able to save the life of more than two lakh people with the help of life support ambulance. This has been made possible with the inspiration of Modi Ji and the support of public," he stressed.Referring to the power sector, he said during the rule of SP and BSP, electricity supply was poor."But in our government, every district headquarters is getting 23 to 24 hours of power supply, every tehsil headquarters is getting 18 to 20 hours and rural area is getting 16 to 18 hours of power supply," the CM said. PTI SAB ABHABHABH