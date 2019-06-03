Prez compliments I&B Ministry for excellent coverage of PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

New Delhi, Jun 3 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind complimented the Information and Broadcasting (I&B) Ministry on Monday for the excellent coverage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony on May 30, which was held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan here.A delegation led by Amit Khare, Secretary, I&B Ministry, met the president on Monday and apprised him of the elaborate steps taken by various media units to ensure a comprehensive and world-class coverage of the ceremony across all mainstream and social media platforms, covering almost the entire globe, the ministry said in an official statement.Khare told the president that for the benefit of the hearing-impaired viewers, DD Bharati provided commentary in sign language, besides commentaries in Hindi and English in other channels of Doordarshan.The delegation included Sitanshu Kar, Principal Director General of the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Supriya Sahu, DG, Doordarshan, F Shehriyar, DG, All India Radio (AIR), Ira Joshi, Principal DG, AIR News and Mayank Aggarwal, DG, DD News.After a stupendous victory of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha polls, Modi took oath for the second consecutive time as the prime minister, along with his council of ministers, at the majestic Rashtrapati Bhavan Forecourt here on May 30.Over 8,000 guests, including a number of heads of states, heads of governments, constitutional authorities, diplomats, senior political leaders and government officials, attended the ceremony. PTI JTR RC