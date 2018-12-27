Prez felicitates Pejawar seer on completing eight decades of initiation into sainthood

Udupi (Karnataka), Dec 27 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday felicitated Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Adhokshaja Mutt here, on his completing 80 years of initiation into sainthood, religious services and life devoted to Lord Krishna. The president, who took part in the festivities being held here, praised the seer for his achievements and "liveliness" at the age of 88 years, sources in the 'mutt' said. The Pejawar seer gave details regarding the history of the more than 800-year-old Sri Krishna Mutt here and preaching of Madhwacharya, the founder of Dwaita (dualism) school of philosophy. Madhwacharya is considered one of the three great Acharyas, the other two being Shankaracharya and Ramanujacharya. Madhwacharya is believed to have installed the Lord Krishna idol here which, according to legend, he discovered from a ship and saved it miraculously from a storm in the sea at Malpe near here. Later, the swamiji honoured the president and his wife in traditional manner. An idol of Lord Krishna was presented by the 'mutt' to the president, who said he would keep it in the Rashtrapati Bhavan. Later talking to reporters, the Swamiji said the nation would have the blessings of Lord Krishna with the president visiting the 'mutt'. Sri Vishwesha Teertha, the 33rd Swamiji in the lineage of Pejawar Mutt heads, was initiated into asceticism on December 3, 1938 after undergoing practices to renounce worldly pleasures and to tread the path of religion. He is hailed for his social initiatives, including visiting Dalit colonies decades ago. Earlier, the president landed here in a helicopter from Mangaluru. He was greeted by the diwan of Pejawar Mutt Raghuram Acharya in the presence of Governor Vajubhai Vala, Nagaland Governor P B Acharya and district-in-charge minister Jayamala. PTI MVG RA BN INDIND