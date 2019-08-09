Prez gives assent to JK Reorganisation Legislation

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday gave assent to a legislation through which Jammu and Kashmir would be split into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. The Parliament had earlier this week given its nod to the legislation for bifurcating the state, a bold and far-reaching decision that seeks to redraw the map and future of a region at the centre of a protracted militancy movement. The President has given assent to the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019, a home ministry official said. PTI ACB SKL ACB SMNSMN