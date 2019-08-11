Prez greets people on eve of Idu'l Zuha

New Delhi, Aug 11 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Idu'l Zuha saying the festivalsymbolises "love, fraternity and service to humanity".In his message, the President said on the occasion of Idu'l Zuha, he offers his greetings and good wishes to all fellow citizens, especially the "Muslim brothers and sisters in India and abroad"."Idu'l Zuha symbolises love, fraternity and service to humanity. Let us commit ourselves to these universal values that represent our composite culture," he said. PTI ACB RHL