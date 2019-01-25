Prez invites South African companies to partner in 'Make in India', 'Clean India'

New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Terming India and South Africa as "special friends", President Ram Nath Kovind Friday invited South African companies to be part of the government's ambitious 'Make in India' and 'Clean India' programmes among others.Kovind received South African Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa at Rashtrapati Bhavan here and also hosted a banquet in his honour.In his banquet speech, Kovind said the India-South Africa economic partnership is a key pillar of the relationship between the two countries. Indian industry is excited by South African economic policies and approach, he said. "On our part, we have undertaken path-breaking economic reforms to attract international businesses and to propel our growth. We invite South African companies to partner us in Make in India, Digital India, Clean India and Smart City programmes," the president said. Welcoming the South African president on his first state visit to India, Kovind said that his visit comes at a special moment. "We are celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and the 100th birth anniversary of Nelson Mandela. Our shared history and common legacy make this state visit much more meaningful and special," Kovind said. The president said that India and South Africa are special friends. "Regular high level visits and engagements continue to enrich our partnership. We share vibrant people-to-people relations. The South African Indian community is a living bridge between our two countries. We must continue to nurture this bond," Kovind said. The president noted that bilateral trade between India and South Africa has been growing. He said that we should work together to create a mutually beneficially mobility partnership, one that would encourage our companies to invest and two-way tourism to grow. Kovind expressed confidence that under President Ramaphosas leadership, India-South Africas bilateral trade and investment relations would further enhance. PTI AKV RCJ