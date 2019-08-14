Prez Kovind extends greetings to people on Rakshabandhan

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday extended warm greetings and good wishes to the people in India and abroad on the eve of Rakshabandhan.Kovind, in his message on the eve of the festival, said that Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters."On the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan, I extend my warm greetings and good wishes to all my fellow citizens in India and abroad," the president said.Rakshabandhan is a celebration of the unique bond between brothers and sisters. Tying of Rakhi by sisters symbolises love, affection and mutual trust between brothers and sisters, he said."May this festival strengthen our society's intent to protect the interest of women and promote their welfare. On this occasion, let us resolve to ensure that the women and girls of our country feel more safe and secure," Kovind added. PTI CPS ANBANB