Prez lauds IRSO scientists, extends best wishes for 'Mission Gaganyaan'

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Thursday lauded the efforts of scientists and engineers of ISRO and extended his best wishes to them for 'Mission Gaganyaan', India's first human space mission project. He said scientists and engineers are tirelessly working for recognition of India's prowess in the era of modern technology. "The scientists and engineers of ISRO in particular are proving their pre-eminent position in the world by setting new records in launching satellites. I, on behalf of the nation, convey our best wishes to our scientists and engineers for Mission Gaganyaan," Kovind said in his address to the joint sitting of both the Houses. The first human space mission project is scheduled to take off in December 2021.