Prez launches app for families of slain CRPF troops

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday launched a mobile application for families of personnel killed in the line of duty, officials said.The app will act as an interface between Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) authorities and the next of kin of a slain personnel, they said. It will render all assistance to them with regard to issuance of ex gratia, pensionary benefits and information about all welfare schemes of the government meant for them, the officials said.Kovind launched the app after paying tributes to fallen troops at the National Police Memorial here on the occasion of the CRPF's 'Valour Day'."Assistance through the app will be rendered to the families of the martyrs on a real-time basis and the CRPF headquarters in Delhi and various group centres across the country will respond to these issues," a CRPF spokesperson said.The android-based app will be installed by the force's officials securely on the phone of the families and will not be available over the app stores, he said.Over 2,000 personnel of the CRPF have laid down their lives in the line of duty till now.The over three-lakh personnel strong force observes the 'Valour Day' on April 9 every year to remember the gallant fight back by its personnel at the Sardar post in Gujarat's Rann of Kutch against Pakistani troop on this day in 1965.Later in the day, Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba awarded gallantry medals to the troops of the paramilitary force.