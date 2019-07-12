Prez offers prayers to deity taken out of water once in 40 yrs

/R Kancheepuram (TN), Jul 12 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Friday offered prayers to Lord Athivararadar, a deity taken out from under the water once in 40 years, here. The President and his family were accorded temple honours when they reached here by helicopter, following his arrival in Chennai earlier. Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit accompanied Kovind. A detailed security ring was thrown around the town coinciding with the President's visit. A grand occasion for believers, Lord Athivaradar is brought out of the temple Pushkarani (tank) once in 40 years and it draws lakhs of devotees. The idol is made of fig wood, which is called 'Athi' in Tamil. It was raised from the Pushkarani on June 27 and the darshan has been open for 48 days from that day. Lakhs of devotees have thronged Kancheepuram to offer prayers to Lord Athivaradar and the state government and the local administration have made special arrangements. During his tour of Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh from July 12-15, the President is scheduled to participate in an official engagement in Chennai on Saturday. He will visit the Lord Venkateswara Temple in Tirumala-Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. Later, Kovind will leave for Sriharikota to witness the launch of India's lunar mission, Chandrayaan-2, on July 15. PTI SA APR AQS