Prez on 4-day southern sojourn from December 21

New Delhi, Dec 20 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind will be reaching Secunderabad on Friday for a four-day southern sojourn during which he will inaugurate a Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia and other genetic blood disorders at a medical institute.During his visit, he will stay at the Rashtrapati Nilayam, a single-storied building located at Bolarum which serves as Presidential Retreat.The President will visit the Prathima Institute of Medical Sciences in Karimnagar to inaugurate the Centre of Excellence for Sickle Cell Anaemia, Thalassemia and other Genetic Blood Disorders on December 22, an official release said.He will also host an 'At Home' reception at the Rashtrapati Nilayam for senior dignitaries of the state, ministers, officials, leading citizens and academics on December 23.The Rashtrapathi Nilayam building was taken over from the Nizam of Hyderabad after India attained independence and handed over to the President's Secretariat.Constructed during 1860, the Nilayam has a total land area of 90 acres and a single-storied building containing 11 rooms.The President visits the Rashtrapathi Nilayam and stays there at least once a year and conducts official business from there. PTI SKL RCJ