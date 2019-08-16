Prez, PM pay tributes to Vajpayee on first death anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among the top dignitaries who paid tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his first death anniversary at a prayer meeting held on Friday at 'Sadaiv Atal' - the memorial of the former PM.BJP president and Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP working president J P Nadda and several other ministers and senior leaders paid tributes to Vajpayee amid the playing of hymns and devotional music.The memorial was built in December last year. It has a central samadhi platform comprising nine square black polished granite stone blocks, capped with a 'diya' in the centre. Vajpayee died on August 16 last year at the age of 93.Later in a tweet, the prime minister said Vajpayee's "thoughts and words live on. We will always cherish his contribution to India's development". Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said he joins the nation in remembering the former prime minister on his death anniversary. "I offer my tributes to the tallest leader of our times...Atal Ji brought systematic changes in the governance of the country through technology, innovation, and research to improve the lives of people. He brought the connectivity revolution and paved the way for development and growth," he said.Providing a responsive administration to the people, especially to the most vulnerable sections of the society, was central to Vajpayee's administration. He implemented the reform agenda and delivered good governance to the nation amidst great challenges, the vice president said.Naidu recalled that he had the fortune of knowing the visionary leader for over 40 years and had the opportunity to work under his dynamic leadership as ministerial colleague.In his tributes, Shah said Vajpayee was not a mere human being but an idea and a way of life.Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the former prime minister continues to inspire them and said he promoted value-based politics and good governance. Nadda tweeted lines of a poem written by Vajpayee and said he dedicated his life to the nation and the party. PTI NAB KR KJ