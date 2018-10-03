Prez Ram Nath Kovind emphasises on reform of the UN Security Council

New Delhi, Oct 3 (PTI) Asserting that the United Nations should be more responsive towards the needs of all countries, President Ram Nath Kovind Wednesday emphasised on the need for reform of the world body's security council that has five permanent members including China.Welcoming Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres, who arrived here Monday on his maiden visit to India as the head of the world body, Kovind said India remains fully committed to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) "And our commitment is not limited to our country. Our development cooperation programmes are helping others to meet these goals as well," he was quoted as saying in an official statement. The president said India believes multilateralism is indispensable in a globalising world. "India remains committed to it," he said. However, to our understanding multilateralism and global governance in their present form are not working effectively, the president said. The UN must adapt itself to the changing times. It should be more responsive to the needs of all countries, he said. The president said no reform of the UN would be complete without reforming the UN Security Council. "The current permanent membership of the security council does not reflect contemporary global realities.He emphasised that the security councils membership and work methods need to be updated to equip it to face the challenges of the 21st century," the statement said.The UN Security Council has five permanent members - The US, The UK, Russia, France and China. The president said India deeply values Guterres's participation in the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention and the 4th anniversary of the Swachh Bharat campaign. Kovind thanked him for all the support he has given to spread the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.He said that in the past few years, India has witnessed transformative changes powered by digital technology and inclusive development policies, be it in gender empowerment, sanitation, financial inclusion, provision of clean cooking fuel to over 250 million people, making available health insurance to over 500 million people, or giving access to electricity to millions across the country. PTI AKV DPB