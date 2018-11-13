scorecardresearch
Prez receives credentials from envoys of four nations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday received credentials form envoys of four nations, including Sri Lanka and Vietnam, a statement issued by Rashtarapati Bhavan said. The envoys who presented their credentials were Pham Sanh Chau, ambassador of Vietnam, Artis Bertulis, ambassador of Latvia, Mohamed Salam Jameel A F El-Kayed, ambassador of Jordan and Kalupage Austin Fernando, high commissioner of Sri Lanka, it said. PTI AKV AAR

