Prez receives credentials from envoys of four nations

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Tuesday received credentials form envoys of four nations, including Sri Lanka and Vietnam, a statement issued by Rashtarapati Bhavan said. The envoys who presented their credentials were Pham Sanh Chau, ambassador of Vietnam, Artis Bertulis, ambassador of Latvia, Mohamed Salam Jameel A F El-Kayed, ambassador of Jordan and Kalupage Austin Fernando, high commissioner of Sri Lanka, it said. PTI AKV AAR