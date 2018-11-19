Prez speaks to TN CM; inquires about Cyclone Gaja aftermath

Chennai, Nov 19 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind Monday spoke to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and inquired about the situation in the state in the aftermath of cyclone 'Gaja', which has so far claimed 45 lives. In a tweet, the president said the people and the Government of India were "standing by those in distress" inTamil Nadu."Spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and inquired about the situation in the aftermath of Cyclone Gaja, expressed condolences to bereaved families. People andgovernment of India are standing by those in distress in thestate. #PresidentKovind," he said on his official Twitter handle.Cyclone Gaja, which crossed Tamil Nadu coast last Friday between Nagapattinam and nearby Vedaranyam, hasclaimed 45 lives and left a trail of destruction, uprooting1.7 lakh trees and damaging 88,102 hectares of agriculturalland. The cyclone has caused severe damage in the districts of Cuddalore, Nagapattinam, Ramanathapuram, Thanjavur, Pudukottai and Tiruvarur in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in neighbouring Puducherry. PTI SA SS SRY