PRICES-AGRI-FOODGRAINS

Chennai, Sep 28 (PTI):The prices of all foodgrains in the wholesale foodgrain market here today.Following are the wholesale rates of various agri-commodities (rates in rupees per quintal, unless state otherwise): Thoor Dal Rs 6,900, Urad Dal Rs 7,000, Moong Dal Rs 7,200, Gram Dal Rs 5,400, Sugar Rs 3,450, Wheat Rs 3,300 Maida (90 kg) Rs 2,900 and Sooji (90 kg) Rs 3,200. PTI RBSRBS RBS