PRICES-BGE-VEGETABLES

Bengaluru, Apr 24 (PTI) Following are todays Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal. Cauliflower 06-1500, Brinjal 200-1600, Tomato 200-1100 Bitter Gourd 1400-3200, Bottle Gourd 400-1200, Ash Gourd 800-1000, Green Chilly 688-4500, Banana Green 1000-3900, Beans 800-3600, Green Ginger 700-4200, Carrot 700-2000, Cabbage 100-1000, Ladies Finger 1400-3000, Snakegourd 600-1600, Beetroot 200-1800, Cucumbar 100-1700, Ridgeguard 350-3200, Raddish 150-1600, Capsicum 300-2400, Drumstick 1900-4400, Sweet Pumpkin 200-700, Knool Khol 120-3500, Lime 600-8000. PTI KKU PTI KKU