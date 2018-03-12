PRICES-CNI-VEGETABLES.

Specials
Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the wholesale prices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today.
Min.Rate/kg.
Max.Rate/kg.
Rs. P
Rs. P Tomato
6.00
8.00 Tomato - navin
10.00
14.00 Potato
11.00
15.00 Onion
10.00
14.00 Brinjal
4.00
8.00 Cabbage
2.00
4.00 Beans
15.00
20.00 Sabre-Bean
15.00
18.00 Carrot
11.00
15.00 Radish
6.00
12.00 Ladies finger
13.00
18.00 Drumstick
8.00
13.00 Beet root
4.00
7.00 Bitter gourd
8.00
14.00 Snake-gourd
8.00
10.00 Capsicum
14.00
18.00 Green chillies
5.00
7.00 Onion (sambar)
20.00
28.00 Green Plantain (per piece)
2.50
5.00 PTI RBS MVV
