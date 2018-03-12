scorecardresearch
PRICES-CNI-VEGETABLES.

Chennai, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the wholesale prices of vegetables at Koyambedu market here today.

Min.Rate/kg.

Max.Rate/kg.

Rs. P

Rs. P Tomato

6.00

8.00 Tomato - navin

10.00

14.00 Potato

11.00

15.00 Onion

10.00

14.00 Brinjal

4.00

8.00 Cabbage

2.00

4.00 Beans

15.00

20.00 Sabre-Bean

15.00

18.00 Carrot

11.00

15.00 Radish

6.00

12.00 Ladies finger

13.00

18.00 Drumstick

8.00

13.00 Beet root

4.00

7.00 Bitter gourd

8.00

14.00 Snake-gourd

8.00

10.00 Capsicum

14.00

18.00 Green chillies

5.00

7.00 Onion (sambar)

20.00

28.00 Green Plantain (per piece)

2.50

5.00 PTI RBS MVV

