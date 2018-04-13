PRICES-HYD-OIL CLOSING

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Following are the closing

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3700, Castor (per 25 kg) 3975, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1500, Soyabean (per quintal) 3950.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1900,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1350, Soyabean (per quintal) 3250.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 850,Castor 860, Sunflower 756, Cotton 750,Soyabean 705,R B 4/7 645,P Domestic 690.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 870,Castor 890, Sunflower 803, Cotton (Yellow) 793,Cotton (White) 783, Soyabean (White) 755,Soyabean (Yellow) 745, Palm Oil 735, R B 4/7 735, Vanaspati 1110-1210.

NOTE:The Oilseeds market will remain close tomorrow (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.PTI CVP CVP TRK