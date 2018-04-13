PRICES-HYD-OIL CLOSING

scorecardresearch
Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI)

Hyderabad, Apr 13 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3700, Castor (per 25 kg) 3975, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1500, Soyabean (per quintal) 3950.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1900,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1350, Soyabean (per quintal) 3250.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 850,Castor 860, Sunflower 756, Cotton 750,Soyabean 705,R B 4/7 645,P Domestic 690.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 870,Castor 890, Sunflower 803, Cotton (Yellow) 793,Cotton (White) 783, Soyabean (White) 755,Soyabean (Yellow) 745, Palm Oil 735, R B 4/7 735, Vanaspati 1110-1210.

NOTE:The Oilseeds market will remain close tomorrow (April 14) on account of Ambedkar Jayanti.PTI CVP CVP TRK

