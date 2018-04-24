PRICES-HYD-OIL OPENING

Hyderabad, Apr 24 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3400, Castor (per 25 kg) 3975, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1600, Soyabean (per quintal) 3900.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1900,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1350, Soyabean (per quintal) 3250.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 850,Castor 860, Sunflower 751, Cotton 740,Soyabean 700,R B 4/7 645,P Domestic 695.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 870,Castor 890, Sunflower 798, Cotton (Yellow) 787,Cotton (White) 777, Soyabean (White) 750,Soyabean (Yellow) 740, Palm Oil 735, R B 4/7 735, Vanaspati 1110-1210.PTI KR KR