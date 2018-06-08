PRICES-HYD-OILS-CLOSINGS

Hyderabad, June 8 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3200, Castor (per 25 kg) 3950, Sunflower (per quintal) 3550, Cotton (per quintal)1850, Soyabean (per quintal) 3600.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1775,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1650,Soyabean (per quintal) 3050.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 845,Castor 840, Sunflower 751, Cotton 739,Soyabean 675,R B 4/7 625,C P Domestic 690.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 875,Castor 870, Sunflower 798,Cotton (Yellow) 790,Cotton (White) 780, Soyabean (White) 735,Soyabean (Yellow) 725, Palm Oil 725, R B 4/7 725, Vanaspati 1120-1220.