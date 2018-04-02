PRICES-HYD-OILS-OPENING

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Following are the opening

Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3800, Castor (per 25 kg) 4000, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1500, Soyabean (per quintal) 3900.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 2050,Castor(per 70 kg) 730,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1350, Soyabean (per quintal) 3200.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 865,Castor 870, Sunflower 771, Cotton 751,Soyabean 705,R B 4/7 640,C P Domestic 700.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 885,Castor 900, Sunflower 815, Cotton (Yellow) 792,Cotton (White) 782, Soyabean (White) 755,Soyabean (Yellow) 745, Palm Oil 735, R B 4/7 730, Vanaspati 1110-1210.PTI CVP DRS RBS