PRICES-HYD-OILS-OPENING

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Following are the opening

Hyderabad, Mar 21 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3800, Castor (per 25 kg) 4100, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1650, Soyabean (per quintal) 3850.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 2050,Castor(per 70 kg) 750,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1450, Soyabean (per quintal) 3200.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 865,Castor 880, Sunflower 771, Cotton 755,Soyabean 700,R B 4/7 645,C P Domestic 700.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 8885,Castor 910, Sunflower 824, Cotton (Yellow) 777,Cotton (White) 779, Soyabean (White) 750,Soyabean (Yellow) 740, Palm Oil 735, R B 4/7 735, Vanaspati 1110-1210.PTI DRS RBS