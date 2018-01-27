PRICES-HYD-OILSEEDS CLOSE

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Following are the closing

Hyderabad, Jan 27 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3600,Castor (per 25 kg) 3900,Sunflower (per quintal) 3600, Cotton (per quintal) 1800, Soyabean (per quintal) 3900.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1775,Castor (per 70 kg) 755,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1700, Soyabean (per quintal) 3300.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 800,Castor 850, Sunflower 698, Cotton 700,Soyabean 690,R B 4/7 585,C P Domestic 625.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg) Groundnut 820,Castor 880, Sunflower 748, Cotton (Yellow) 725,Cotton (White) 738, Soyabean (White) 720,Soyabean (Yellow) 710, Palm Oil 655, R B 4/7 675, Vanaspati 1000-1100.PTI CVP JBH