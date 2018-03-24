Prices of select spices fall on subdued demand

Kirana: Select spices depicted a weak trend in the local wholesale market during the week on stockists selling against slackened demand at prevailing higher levels.

The sentiment turned weak largely on adequate stocks position following increased arrivals from producing belts.

Black pepper prices declined Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 380-550 per kg.

Cardamom brown jhundiwali and kanchicut drifted by Rs 10 each to finish at Rs 630-660 and Rs 700-1,000 per kg, respectively.

Cardamom small varieties such as chitridar, colour robin, bold and extra bold fell Rs 5 each to conclude at Rs 975-1,075, Rs 895-920, Rs 935-955 and Rs 1,025-1,035 per kg, respectively.

Cloves and chirounji prices slipped to Rs 520-590 and Rs 690-790 from last weeks close of Rs 525-595 and Rs 700-800 per quintal, respectively.

Mace-yellow drifted by Rs 10 to conclude at Rs 950-970 per kg.

Poppyseed (U.P and MP-RAJ) prices eased by Rs 10 each to close at Rs 460-470 and Rs 480-490 per kg, respectively.

Jeera-new common and jeera best quality also traded lower at Rs 16,300-16,500 and Rs 18,500-19,000 against previous closing of Rs 16,700-16,900 and Rs 19,000-19,500 per quintal, respectively.

On the other hand, coriander and turmeric prices rose by Rs 100 each to conclude at Rs 6,000-12,300 and Rs 7,800-10,900 per quintal, respectively. (MORE) PTI DPL SUN SBT