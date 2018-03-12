PRICES-OILS-CLOSINGS-HYD

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the closing

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the closing prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3800, Castor (per 25 kg) 4100, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1650, Soyabean (per quintal) 3850.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 2050,Castor(per 70 kg) 750,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1500, Soyabean (per quintal) 3200.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 880,Castor 880, Sunflower 771, Cotton 751,Soyabean 700,R B 4/7 640,C P Domestic 695.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 900,Castor 910, Sunflower 824, Cotton (Yellow) 798,Cotton (White) 808, Soyabean (White) 750,Soyabean (Yellow) 740, Palm Oil 725, R B 4/7 730, Vanaspati 1100-1200.PTI CVP RBS