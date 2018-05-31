PRICES-OILS-OPENINGS-HYD

Hyderabad, May 31 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 3200, Castor (per 25 kg) 3900, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1600, Soyabean (per quintal) 3800.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 1800,Castor(per 70 kg) 740,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1450, Soyabean (per quintal) 3200.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 860,Castor 850, Sunflower 755, Cotton 741,Soyabean 690,R B 4/7 640,P Domestic 705.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 880,Castor 880, Sunflower 803, Cotton (Yellow) 793,Cotton (White) 783, Soyabean (White) 740,Soyabean (Yellow) 730, Palm Oil 745, R B 4/7 735, Vanaspati 1120-1220.