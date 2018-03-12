PRICES-OILS-OPENINGS-HYD

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the opening

Hyderabad, Mar 12 (PTI) Following are the opening prices of seeds, cakes, oils, raw oils and refined oils here today.

Oilseeds: Groundnut (per 80 kg) 4100, Castor (per 25 kg) 4050, Sunflower (per quintal) 3650, Cotton (per quintal)1600, Soyabean (per quintal) 3900.

Oil Cakes: Groundnut (per 70 kg) 2100,Castor(per 70 kg) 730,Sunflower (per 100 kg) 2550, Cotton (per 70 kg new) 1475, Soyabean (per quintal) 3350.

Raw Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 860,Castor 870, Sunflower 790, Cotton 751,Soyabean 700,R B 4/7 650,C P Domestic 695.

Refined Oils (per 10 kg): Groundnut 880,Castor 900, Sunflower 840, Cotton (Yellow) 790,Cotton (White) 803, Soyabean (White) 755,Soyabean (Yellow) 745, Palm Oil 730, R B 4/7 740, Vanaspati 1100-1200.PTI CVP RBS