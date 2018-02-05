Prices remain flat in thin trade

New Delhi, Feb 5 (PTI) The local steel market remained quiet in the national capital today with prices moving in a narrow range in scattered deals and settled around previous levels.

Marketmen said adequate stocks position against negligible enquiries from constructions units kept prices at previous levels.

Following are todays quotations (in Rs per tonne):

Saria Kamdhenu: 8-mm Rs 44,000, 10-mm Rs 43,400, 12-mm Rs 43,100, 16-25 mm Rs 43,100.

MS Angle: (50x5) (50x6) Rs 42,000, (40x5) (40x6) Rs 42,800.

Angle Capital (IS) (40X5) (40x6) Rs 44,100, (35X5)(65X6) Rs 44,600, Girder (125X65) Rs 41,000. PTI SUN KPS ANS BAL