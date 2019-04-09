scorecardresearch
Primary school teacher suspended for allegedly showing obscene videos to girls

Ballia (UP), Apr 9 (PTI) A teacher of a government primary school was suspended for allegedly showing obscene video clips to girls and indulging in indecent activities with them in this district of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Tuesday.Arvind Kumar, posted in the Chakia primary school in the Bairia area, was suspended after villagers made a complaint against him alleging that he used to show obscene videos to girls and indulge in indecent activities with them, Basic Siksha Adhikari Santosh Rai said.Kumar was placed under suspension after the charges against him were prima facie found to be true, he added. PTI CORR ABN RC

