Prime accused arrested in Nimta murder case

Kolkata, Oct 19 (PTI) Police on Saturday arrested the prime accused in the murder case of a management student in Nimta from his hideout in South 24 Parganas district's Budge Budge area, a senior officer said. Another person was earlier arrested for allegedly helping the prime accused in killing Debanjan Das in the intervening night of October 7-8 in the city's Nimta area during Durga Puja, the officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate said. "The accused cut his hair short, shaved his moustache and shunned his spectacles in a bid to deceive the police. He was hiding at a relative's house in Budge Budge. Going by the tower location of his mobile phone, we tracked his location and arrested him this afternoon," the officer said. Earlier on Saturday morning, police arrested the other person who had allegedly helped the prime accused in killing Das. They were also grilling a girl, over whom the victim and the accused allegedly had a tiff. "The victim was in an affair with the girl, who was earlier in a relationship with the prime accused. This had led to an enmity between the victim and the accused," the officer said. The victim's father had named the girl and the two arrested persons in the FIR. The police have grilled 13 people in connection with their probe. PTI SCH RC HMB